JI Emir Hafiz Naeem hopeful of successful strike today

JI chief demands that agreements with IPPs should be revoked to facilitate public

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman affirmed on Wednesday that there would be a successful strike from Chitral to Karachi.

The JI chief criticised the government's business-friendly initiatives, suggesting that these schemes merely favoured certain businessmen.

He expressed confidence that no genuine businessman would support the government's actions as "they go against the interests of the community and the general public."

Rehman also accused the ruling elite of being unwilling to give up their privileges. He stated that the public could not bear the expenses associated with the rulers' luxury vehicles and complimentary electricity.

He acknowledged that while businessmen were willing to pay taxes, they did not agree with the tax determination mechanism.

He added that if the agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were revoked, both traders and the public would see immediate relief.

He stressed that the strike was a one-day effort to pressurise the government into reverting from its current viewpoint.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader also mentioned that a plan of action would be announced after consulting the traders.