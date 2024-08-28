Naqvi lauds security forces for successful IBO in Tirah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) against Khawarij terrorists in Tirah, Khyber region on Tuesday.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the security forces conducted a timely and successful operation, killing 25 terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij. He saluted the sacrifices of the four soldiers who were martyred during the operation.

He further said that during the successful operation, the Khawarij terrorists were taken to a terrible end. He stated that the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists by taking timely action.

