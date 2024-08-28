Asif urges leaders of Balochistan to take ownership to end menace of terrorism

All the stakeholders and politicians will have to decide to wipe out terrorism from Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the political leaders of Balochistan to take the responsibility and ownership for ending the menace of terrorism in the province.

Pakistan security forces and law enforcement agencies had made tremendous efforts and rendered numerous sacrifices while fighting the war on terror, he said.

Commenting on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, he said the gas pipeline is vital for fulfilling the economic needs of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about inviting Indian leadership for the SCO session in Islamabad, he said, we will invite N. Modi for the SCO session.

To a question about security issues for Imran Khan in the current situation, he said PTI chief is completely safe in the jail premises and he (IK) should not be worried about it.

