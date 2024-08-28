Two motorcycle riders killed in road mishap in Lahore

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in Lahore on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Sabzazar area of Lahore where a rashly-driven truck hit a motorcycle from behind, killing two persons on the spot

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police sources said that the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

