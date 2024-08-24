PDMA asks authorities to brace themselves for another monsoon spell in Punjab

Upcoming monsoon spell will start on Aug 25 and continue till Aug 29

Flash flood danger looms large in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions

PDMA DG Irfan Kathiya has asked people not to organise religious gatherings in dilapidated buildings on Imam Hussain (AS) chehlum

Updated On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 12:40:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday issued an alert regarding another monsoon spell in Punjab.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the upcoming monsoon spell is likely to start on Aug 25 and will continue till Aug 29.

Rains are expected in all divisions of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Gujrat.

The PDMA alert read that flash flooding danger looms large in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions due to heavy rainfall. It also warned of deluge in Koh-e-Kirthar and Koh-e-Suleman.

The commissioners, deputy commissioners, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), irrigation department, rescue, civil defence and other departments concerned have been asked to remain on high alert to ward off danger.

PDMA Director General Irfan Kathiya asked people not to organise majalis (religious gatherings) in dilapidated buildings on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

LAST BURST OF RAIN

A week ago, rain in several parts of Lahore somewhat minimised the impact of mugginess but also affected traffic on roads.

Light to moderate rain fell on Canal Road, The Mall, Davies Road, Lakshmi Chowk and adjacent areas.

Weather pundits forecast monsoon rains from Aug 14 to 18 and more spells till Aug 25 across country.

More than 80 people have lost their lives and 224 others have been injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab. As many as 84 houses have been damaged.