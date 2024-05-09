Parking restrictions imposed on lawyers at LHC amid heightened security measures

Lawyers observe strike nationwide today

Thu, 09 May 2024 12:52:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court (LHC) has enforced strict parking restrictions on lawyers' vehicles within its premises.

The move, spearheaded by the court's security officer, entailed a blanket prohibition on the entry and parking of lawyers' vehicles at LHC.

Amid apprehensions of potential unrest, a substantial police contingent has been deployed both inside and outside the LHC to preempt any untoward incidents.

It is pertinent to not that lawyers have called for strike nationwide today (Thursday).

Notably, water cannons have been strategically stationed at the GPO Chowk in Lahore, underscoring the authorities' preparedness for maintaining order.

The decision to implement heightened security measures follows a recent clash between the police and the legal fraternity at GPO Chowk, Lahore on Wednesday.

The altercation ensued as protesting lawyers, demanding the transfer of civil courts to Model Town Kutchery and the withdrawal of terrorism cases against their colleagues, resorted to pelting stones at the security forces.

In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement resorted to dispersing the crowd through the use of water cannons, baton charges, and tear gas shelling.

Consequently, several lawyers were apprehended by the authorities in an effort to restore calm and prevent further escalation of hostilities.

