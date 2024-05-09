Lawyers observe countrywide strike against arrests, police torture

Pakistan Pakistan Lawyers observe countrywide strike against arrests, police torture

Boycott court proceedings, demand release of community fellows, action against perpetrators

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 10:40:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the call of different bar associations, lawyers fraternity is observing countrywide strike against arrests and police torture.

The Lahore High Court Bar lawyers will hold a sitting of its general body to condemn the arrests and police torture. Security has been beefed up at Lahore High Court (LHC) in view of possible protests by lawyers.

Entry of lawyers vehicles has been banned. A security officer said no lawyer's car will be parked inside the Lahore High Court. Water cannon has been stationed outside the Lahore High Court. Additional police force is deployed inside and outside the high court.

Moreover, in other cities across the country, black coats are boycotting the court proceedings to protest police torture.

Also Read: Police arrest several lawyers after pitched battle outside LHC leads to casualties

Karachi Bar Association officials have locked all the entry points of the city courts. All shops and cafeterias inside the court are closed. The president of the Karachi Bar Association has written a letter to the four district judges to suspend judicial affairs against the incident.

However, Malir District and other courts were working as per routine. The Gujranwala Bar is also observing strike on the call of Pakistan Bar Council. Bar President Amir Munir said lawyers strongly condemned police torture and shelling of teargas on black coats.

Meanwhile, lawyers did not appear in courts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the call of Peshawar High Court Bar Association. The bar called for immediate release of their community fellows, besides taking action against people responsible for that.

It may be recalled that on the call of Pakistan Bar Council, lawyers are boycotting court proceedings, observing strike against police torture and arrests of black coats.

