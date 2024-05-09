We stand with lawyers in their legal struggle: Barrister Saif

Punjab government is taking its last breath, injustice will not be tolerated

Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 11:53:18 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif has pledged unwavering support to lawyers engaged in a legal and constitutional struggle across the nation.

He expressed solidarity with lawyers who clashed with police in Lahore on Wednesday.

Condemning the reported violence inflicted upon lawyers by police, Barrister Saif criticized the Punjab government for resorting to what he termed "brutal tactics."

He decried the stark contrast between the idyllic portrayal of Punjab, reminiscent of Paris on social media platforms like TikTok, and the harsh reality faced by protesters on the ground.

Addressing the recurring protests in Lahore, Barrister Saif remarked on their becoming a commonplace occurrence, indicative of widespread discontent.

He further accused the Punjab government of unethical practices, referring allegations of rigging in the February 8 polls as evidenced by Form-47.

In a stern warning, he asserted that any aggression against the legal community would not be tolerated, underscoring the significance of protecting lawyers' rights.

Barrister Saif confidently declared that the purportedly fraudulent government formed in Form-47 was nearing its demise.