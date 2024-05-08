Police arrest several lawyers after pitched battle outside LHC

Updated On: Wed, 08 May 2024 14:00:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A contingent of police on Wednesday arrested some lawyers after a clash erupted between them outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) when lawyers attempted to enter premises of court.

The rally organised by lawyers from Aiwan-e-Adl to LHC was meant to protest the transfer of civil courts to Model Town Kutcheri and alleged terrorism charges against some lawyers.

Tension escalated at GPO Chowk where a confrontation between police and lawyers led to a violent clash.

Lawyers retaliated by erecting barriers outside GPO Chowk and LHC and pelted law-enforcement personnel with stones.

In response, police resorted to baton charge, tear gas, water cannons, and shelling to quell the unrest and disperse the protesting crowd.

In the melee, several lawyers were reportedly arrested by police.The situation aggravated when Model Town SP Akhlaq Tarar and Anarkali SHO suffered injuries amidst the altercation.

A police spokesperson said no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

The skirmish had ramifications beyond the immediate vicinity, causing disruptions to the traffic along Mall Road and GPO Chowk. Commuters faced delays and detours due to the ongoing unrest.

The police also brought several lawyers from courts where they appeared for hearing. The lawyers later announced that they would up the ante and stretch the protest to all over the province if their demands remained unmet.

The SSP operations said police resorted to shelling after lawyers pelted officials with stone without provocation.

This is a developing story with more information trickling in...