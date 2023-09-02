ATC Lahore sends Dr Yasmin, Mehmood ur Rasheed, Ejaz Ch back to jail

Court denied interim bail to Fawad Chaudhary in 9/5 case

02 September,2023 05:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Saturday, PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, and Ejaz Chaudhary were sent back to jail in the May 9 cases.

The court has already ordered the remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid and others until September 5, while Ejaz Chaudhary and Mehmood-ur-Rasheed are on physical remand.

Subsequently, the three leaders were sent back to jail until September 5.

In a separate development, the court denied interim bail to Fawad Chaudhary for his alleged involvement in the burning of the office of the Muslim League (N) in Model Town, as well as to Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his alleged involvement in cases related to the May 9 incidents.