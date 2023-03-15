Yasmin Rashid conveys Imran Khan's message to Ijaz Shah in leaked audio

Yasmin Rashid conveys Imran Khan's message to Ijaz Shah in leaked audio

15 March,2023 02:01 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An alleged audio featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ijza Shah has surfaced online.

In the leaked audio clip, both bigwigs of the PTI can purportedly be heard discussing the possible arrest of Imran Khan. It surfaced at a time when law enforcers and PTI workers have come face to face to block a bid of the to arrest him.

She purportedly conveys Mr Khan’s message to Ijaz Shah, asking him to phone all the MNAs and MPAs to bring people to Zaman park. To which, former interior minister replies: “We are doing it”.

Later, she can allegedly be heard stating that Imran Khan had directed all party leaders to bring people to Zaman Park otherwise he would not issue tickets to them for next elections.