Heavy rain paralyses routine life in Lahore

Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rain paralyses routine life in Lahore

Rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as over 200 feeders of LESCO tripped.

26 August,2023 04:52 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rain in several areas of Lahore on Friday night paralysed the routine lives of the citizens. However, rain in the city accompanied by strong wind turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down, Dunya News reported.

The rain was reported from different parts of the city including Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Nishtar Town, Pani wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Qartaba Chowk, Samanabad, Johar Town and several other localities.

The highest rainfall of 75 millimeters was recorded in Lakshmi Chowk area while Gulshan Ravi received 68 millimeters of rainfall, Qartaba Chowk 61mm, Pani Wala Talab 52mm, Tajpura 41mm, Gulberg 33mm and Nishtar Town 29 millimeters of rainfall.

The rain however caused water accumulation on various roads, disrupting traffic flow. It has also inundated low-lying areas in Lahore.

Rain also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as over 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind/thundershower is expected in parts of Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

