Two prime suspects arrested in Jaranwala case: CM Naqvi

CM praises chief secretary and IG Punjab for their dedicated efforts

17 August,2023 11:23 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced the arrest of the two main suspects involved in the Jaranwala incident.

The caretaker CM praised the chief secretary and IG Punjab for their dedicated and relentless efforts in bringing about significant progress in the case.

CM Naqvi also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his unwavering concern and guidance, which motivated the quick process of apprehension. The CM further acknowledged the trust placed by the prime minister in his team.

Earlier, the Jaranwala police registered two terrorism cases against hundreds of people a day after mob ransacked homes and religious places of a minority community over alleged desecration of Quran.

Police have also arrested some of the suspects as condemnations and calls for action grow.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the Jaranwala incident and said the people involved in this incident would not be spared under any circumstances.

Giving a weekly briefing, the spokesperson said the prime minister strongly condemned the incident in Faisalabad and the people of Pakistan were also saddened by the treatment of the Christian community.

She said Pakistan was in contact with foreign governments about the progress on the political situation in the country. Pakistan was ensuring security of all Chinese citizens, she said.

Peace in the region, especially South Asia, was in the interest of both Pakistan and America. She said Pakistan condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. She said the Pakistan government would continue to convey the voice of Kashmiris to the whole world on the current situation in Kashmir.

Baloch said the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia was a welcome move. Pakistan and Iran were bound by the same religion and culture.

Talking about Pakistan-Afghan relations, the Foreign Office said Pakistan had repeatedly said that it wanted peace in Afghanistan.

“We are deeply concerned about terrorism emanating from Afghanistan which is affecting relations between both countries,” she said.