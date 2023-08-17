Terror cases against hundreds as Jaranwala incident stirs outcry far and wide

Pakistan Pakistan Terror cases against hundreds as Jaranwala incident stirs outcry far and wide

Deeply concerned over terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, affecting Pakistan-Afghan ties

17 August,2023 02:57 pm

ISLAMABAD / FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The Jaranwala police have registered two terrorism cases against hundreds of people a day after mob ransacked homes and religious places of a minority community over alleged desecration of Quran.

Police have also arrested some of the suspects as condemnations and calls for action grow.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the Jaranwala incident and said the people involved in this incident would not be spared under any circumstances.

Giving a weekly briefing, the spokesperson said the prime minister strongly condemned the incident in Faisalabad and the people of Pakistan were also saddened by the treatment of the Christian community.

She said Pakistan was in contact with foreign governments about the progress on the political situation in the country. Pakistan was ensuring security of all Chinese citizens, she said.

Also Read: Sheikh Rashid demands probe into Jaranwala incident

Peace in the region, especially South Asia, was in the interest of both Pakistan and America. She said Pakistan condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. She said the Pakistan government would continue to convey the voice of Kashmiris to the whole world on the current situation in Kashmir.

Baloch said the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia was a welcome move. Pakistan and Iran were bound by the same religion and culture.

Talking about Pakistan-Afghan relations, the Foreign Office said Pakistan had repeatedly said that it wanted peace in Afghanistan.

“We are deeply concerned about terrorism emanating from Afghanistan which is affecting relations between both countries,” she said.

Baloch further said Pakistan welcomed Russian government’s act of celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day. The people of Pakistan thanked the Russian people and authorities for celebrating the day.

Also Read: PM Kakar gutted over Jaranwala incident

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said he was “gutted” over the Jaranwala incident involving the attack on minorities, assuring that strict action would be taken against law violators.

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities,” the prime minister wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.