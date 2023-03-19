Imran vows to take legal action against police over 'siege' of his house

Imran announces election rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday

19 March,2023 07:31 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday vowed to take legal action against police he found to have broken into his house, at a time when his wife Bushra Bibi and servants were at home, and looted things.

Addressing the nation via video link hours after facing the court in Islamabad and the police’s search of his house , he said he had consulted his legal team over the matter adding that he would lodge a case against the policemen who attacked his house. “The LHC had ordered that only SP Police would enter Mr Khan’s house but [on the contrary], a heavy contingent of police entered my home”, he added. they committed contempt of court, he said, by doing this. Who allowed them to break my house’s gate, he asked.

He said he had pleaded with the court to shift the case from Islamabad to Lahore adding that he never refused to appear before the court. “They [government and powerful circles] wanted to shift me to Balochistan and put me in jail until elections”, he added.

He continued that he had said goodbye to his family when he left for the court as he knew that they would either arrest him or murder him. “We survived a fatal accident on our way to Islamabad”, he added. They wanted him alone in Islamabad’s judicial complex (JC) where they had planned to shift him to Balochistan or murder him, he alleged.

He maintained that the police started lobbing teargas shells before he arrived in the court adding that it was their plan to create ruckus in the JC. “I was allowed to enter the JC’s gate after a one-hour long and hard wait”, he added. When he entered the complex, he said, he saw heavy contingents of police inside. He alleged that the police tortured the PTI supporters who entered the complex.

He said the nation knew him for more than fifty years adding that they knew he never broke the law. “The police broke my house’s locks and looted it in my absence”, he added. Which crime, he asked, he had committed and 96 cases lodged against him by those who themselves were criminals.

He went on to say that if anyone was doubtful of their crimes, he must google them adding that international newspapers and books quoted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as a thief and termed former president Asif Ali Zardari Mr 10pc. “The establishment committed a treachery by imposing them on us”, he added. They wanted, he said, to throw him out of their way and it were they who got me attacked [in Wazirabad]”, he added.

He maintained that the Punjab caretaker government appointed police officers who attacked us on May 25 adding that the decision-makers would be responsible for the storm to come. “Police blocked our ways to hold election rallies, imposed Article 144 when the party started the election campaign and lobbed teargas shells”, he added. He knew, he said, that they wanted to enrage them and their sole purpose was to delay the elections. He continued saying that they lost 30 out of 37 by-polls and wanted to evade the upcoming elections in Punjab and KP.

He said PTI was making a nation out of ethnicities in the country adding that the nation was beginning to stand against oppression. “The nation had decided to embrace death but not slavery”, he added.

Mr Khan claimed that they had lost the game adding that if they did not stop, the people would forget Sri Lanka. “The PTI will stage a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday and it will a referendum to see where the nation stands”, he added.

