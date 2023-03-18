Police break into Imran Khan's home as Zaman park operation continues

PTI leaders, workers were booked after clashes with police on March 14 and 15

18 March,2023 01:03 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have arrested several PTI workers as they launched an operation at Zaman Park in Lahore, where the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is located, following registration of cases over clashes with police earlier this week over arrest of the former prime minister.

Sources said Canal Road, Dharampura, Mall Road underpass and other areas have been closed for traffic while shipping containers have been placed around the Zaman Park. Internet and mobile phone services have been suspended in the area. A team of the anti-encroachment is also removing camps set up by the PTI workers alongside the canal road.

The action sparked clashes between the Imran Khan's supporters and police, leaving seven people injured including a policeman. However, police contingent managed to enter the home of the defiant politician by breaking the main door.

The development comes after the PTI chief left for Islamabad to attend hearing in the Toshakhana case as his arrest warrants were suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day earlier.

On Thursday, the Punjab government and the PTI reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension simmered when clashes erupted between supporters of Imran Khan and law enforcers during a bid to arrest him.

As per the agreement, the PTI will cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants. The political party, the agreement states, will also cooperate with the police for investigation in cases registered over clashes occurred on March 14 and 15. It also allowed the law enforcers to conduct search operation in the Zaman park in connection with the cases.

Earlier this week, several PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, and unknown party workers were booked in cases for violence at Zaman Park. Police claimed that more than 60 personnel were injured when Imran Khan’s supporters resorted to stone pelting and hurled petrol bombs.

PTI's Reaction

PTI chief has slammed a police action at his residence in Zaman Park, saying his wife Bushra Bibi was alone at home this time.

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment".

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the action, saying it was violation of the orders of the Lahore High Court.