Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to diffuse tension in Lahore

The political party will cooperate with police to implement arrest warrants

17 March,2023 03:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached an agreement to diffuse ongoing tension simmered when clashes erupted between supporters of Imran Khan and law enforcers during a bid to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

Both sides have finalised Terms of Conditions (ToRs) related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters. As per the agreement, the PTI will cooperated with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants.

PTI has nominated Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan as focal person while SSP Imran Kishwar will represent police for communication. Furthermore, the PTI will cooperate with the police for investigation in cases registered over clashes occurred on March 14 and 15.

It has also been decided that the Imran Khan’s party would hold public gathering on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI, as per the agreement, will also inform the administration five days prior to holding the rally.

The government will implement the guidelines formulated for the security of the PTI chief, the agreement states, adding that the party will submit a request for security to the authorities concerned.

The agreement will be submitted in the Lahore High Court (LHC), which has halted the operation to arrest Imran Khan till 3pm today.