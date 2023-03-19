PTI again seeks permission to hold Minar-e-Pakistan power show on Tuesday

District administration and LHC had barred PTI from holding rally earlier

19 March,2023 05:52 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday approached the district administration seeking permission for holding a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Tuesday.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar and PTI’s lawyers wing submitted an application seeking security clearance to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider. “The party intends to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and the matter had also been raised before Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar and Punjab Chief Secretary”, the application read.