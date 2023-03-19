Imran Khan, PTI workers booked under terrorism charges over Islamabad chaos

Police say 52 official injured in stone-pelting by supporters of the PTI chief

19 March,2023 09:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Police have registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several party workers for violence during appearance of the former premier in an Islamabad in the Toshakhana case.

The defiant politician on Saturday reached the Judicial Complex in the federal capital to attend the hearing. However, his attendance was marked in the vehicle as he could not come out due to violent clashes between law enforcers and PTI workers, gathering to welcome their leader despite imposition of the Section 144.

When police tried to disperse them to ensure enforcement of the Section 144, the charged workers resorted to stone pelting and attacking the security officials with sticks. In reply, police baton charged them and fired tear gas shells. Amid the clashes, unknown persons set several police vans on fire.

The Islamabad police have booked the PTI chief and his supporters under terrorism charges. A report prepared to assess the damages said the protesters damaged 15 police vehicles, adding that they set Lohi Bher Police station’s van and vehicles of bomb disposal squad on fired.

Taking to Twitter, the capital police said 52 personnel were injured due to stone pelting, adding that the PTI workers attacked the security official from all sides and hurled petrol bombs and stones.

Videos posted by the police on Twitter showed men covering their faces with PTI flags are attempting to lit a vehicle during the clashes.

Meanwhile, the district and session court cancelled Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and deferred indictment. Additional Sessions judge adjourned the hearing till March 30, stating that he would hear arguments on the maintainability of the reference sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan over not declaring the gifts he received from the Toshakhana.