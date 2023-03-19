Govt vows action against PTI workers over attack on police van in Lahore

The police team returning from Gaddafi Stadium when its vehicle was attacked on Canal Road

19 March,2023 11:23 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government has vowed action against supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly attacking a police van near his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following a search operation.

A spokesperson of the provincial government said legal action will be taken against miscreants for attacking a team of the elite force and its vehicle on the Canal Road.

The police team returning from Gaddafi Stadium after performing duty for the security of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) final match when their vehicle was intercepted by a group of stick-wielding party workers.

Videos posted on social media showed the alleged PTI workers smashing van’s windscreen, headlights while the driver making efforts to leave the place. Another video shows the vehicle later thrown into the Canal.

The government said it was the third attack on police in a period of few hours. The violence apparently comes in a reaction to a raid conducted by police at Imran Khan’s home to conduct search hours after he left for Islamabad to attend hearing of the Toshakhana case.

A heavy contingent of police raided the residence for the former premier where they removed camps to clear the area and arrested several people allegedly involved in March 14 and 15 violence cases. Later, Punjab IGP Usman Anwar and interim information minister held a joint press conference, revealing that the security officials recovered assault rifles, bottles used for making petrol bombs and other items during the raid.

The IGP said the raid was conducted after search warrants were issued by an anti-terrorism court. He said women cops were also part of the raid.