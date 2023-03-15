Dr Yasmin wants Imran to surrender in another alleged audio leak

15 March,2023 09:10 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – An alleged audio of the conversation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday surfaced wherein both could be heard discussing the situation in Lahore ahead of elections in Punjab.

Both bigwigs exchanged thoughts on the ongoing clashes between the police and PTI protestors who were staging demonstrations outside PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park amid fears of Mr Khan’s arrest.

Capital police, later flanked by Rangers, had reached the provincial capital to arrest Mr Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case. However, earlier today, the police called off its attempt to continue the siege till 10am tomorrow (March 16) as one of the PSL’s playoffs was scheduled at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium today (Wednesday).

Below is the transcription of the alleged audio.

Transcript of alleged conversation

Ms Rashid: Sir, the situation is very bad here.

Dr Alvi: Yes, absolutely.

Ms Rashid: Our workers have started throwing Molotov cocktails. Before bloodshed takes place, I think you need to talk to someone and intervene.

Dr Alvi: I have talked.

Ms Rashid: You should tell him that you will talk to him [Mr Khan] and try to sort it.

Dr Alvi: I don't understand what you're saying.

Ms Rashid: Sir, the situation right now is that people may die, some policemen will be killed. The situation will worsen so much that the elections will be postponed. This was our purpose.

Dr Alvi: Okay.

Ms Rashid: I think what you need to do is, tell him [Khan sahab], that he should give in and fight another day. This is what I think and the rest is up to you. He will not give up. The Rangers are there. Molotov cocktails are being thrown and their water canon was also set ablaze. Also, I am sitting outside intentionally for the first time.

Dr Alvi: Ok, let me consult with Asad [Umar] as well.

Ms Rashid: Asad told me that I should not do anything. He and I are sitting outside. It's my opinion that you should also speak to Shah sahab [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] as he is with Khan sahab.