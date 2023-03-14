PTI supporters pour onto streets to stage nationwide protests amid Imran's potential arrest

Pakistan Pakistan PTI supporters pour onto streets to stage nationwide protests amid Imran's potential arrest

PTI workers also stage protests in Committee Chowk

14 March,2023 08:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In connection with the potential arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters poured onto streets to stage protests across the country on Tuesday.

In Karachi, the PTI workers staged protests in different areas of the city including Orangi Town, Hussain Square, Sohrab Goth, and Shaheen Complex. Due to the protests, the main roads of the Sindh’s capital province were closed for traffic.

In the Tarnol area of the federal capital, the PTI workers had closed the GT Road, due to which the police officers were being summoned. The police made it clear, the PTI will not be allowed to stage protests in any of the areas in Islamabad. The PTI supporters also headed to Committee Chowk to stage their protest and chanted slogans against the government.

The PTI also poured onto to streets in Multan, Khanpur, Wazirabad, Karak, and other places to protest the potential arrest of Mr Khan.

Read also: Qureshi wants police to furnish warrants, stop force before arresting Imran

Early today, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday his party knew who would lead the party if PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said it was a breach of the law when the capital police reached Lahore [to arrest Mr Khan], adding that the party would continue fighting the court battle. “Police tortured PTI activists and lobbed teargas shells”, he added. The barbarism which started on May 25, he said, was not settling.

He said thieves were imposed on us, adding that they were following the agenda of arresting Mr Khan and avoiding elections only. “Popular leaders are killed and Mr Khan is Pakistan’s most beloved leader”, he added. Thieves got Mr Khan attacked at Wazirabad, he continued. When a large party was not given its due right in 1971, he said, the country suffered a major blow.

He went on to say that we had to get rid of such rulers, adding that we had to make sure elections were held within 30 days. “We are initiating an inquiry to proceed KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali under Article 6 of the constitution”, he added. KP governor’s appointment, he said, downgraded the office.

Know More: Sanaullah vows to put Imran to test

Reiterating Mr Khan’s call for the public to come out, he said the country’s most popular party was being targeted, adding that the country could not function that way. “People have to get out to struggle for themselves”, he added. Mr Khan was fighting for you, he said, and if you did not participate in it, the country would have no future.

