Qureshi wants police to furnish warrants, stop force before arresting Imran

Imran might surrender himself to avert bloodshed

14 March,2023 05:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday the police should furnish arrest warrants so that the party might consult with PTI chief Imran Khan, and asked the police to stop using force on PTI activists that gathered outside Mr Khan’s house.

Speaking to the media outside Mr Khan’s residence, he said Mr Khan might surrender himself to avert bloodshed adding that the police had an agenda of bloodshed. “The party is ready for holding negotiations with the police over the matter”, he added. He reiterated that the police should meet him. The police wanted to use force, he said, to thwart the way to elections in the province.

He went on to say that Mr Khan would not surrender until the party completed its consultations. On another occasion, he said today’s (Tuesday) arrest was illogical adding that Mr Khan was on protective bail.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of the Islamabad police had a clash with the PTI workers and supporters outside Mr Khan's residence.

Hours ago, police team from the capital city reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Police and the public clashed on Canal Road as a result of which some people were taken into custody and officials had to resort to baton-charge and water spray.