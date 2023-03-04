Azam Swati, Amjad Khan Kakar released from jail

Pakistan Pakistan Azam Swati, Amjad Khan Kakar released from jail

Swati seeks end to political engineering, Kakar demands PTI ticket

04 March,2023 12:36 pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN/BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Azam Swati and Amjad Khan Kakar were on Saturday released from jails, a few hours after other PTI stalwarts had walked free.

Both leaders courted arrests after PTI chief Imran Khan had called for Jail Bharo Tehreek across the country.

Mr Swati, who had courted arrest in Lahore, was released from the Rahim Yar Khan jail while Mr Kakar was released from the Bahawalnagar jail after he had courted arrest in Narowal. Both leaders were welcomed with garlands.

Talking to the media, Mr Swati said political engineering must end now as the masses were looking at where their country was heading to. “The country and its institutions have been damaged by some people, and the economy and society have also borne the brunt too”, he added.

Mr Kakar, who is a candidate for PP49, said he had courted arrest on PTI chief Imran Khan’s directions for the better future of the next generation adding that he was hopeful that he would get a PTI ticket. “I was the only person who courted arrest from Narowal”, he added.

Earlier, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, secretary general Asad Umar, and other leaders and workers were released from different jails in Punjab.

Read Also: Imran Khan to kick off election campaign on Saturday: Hammad Azhar

