Qureshi, Asad Umar among PTI leaders released from different jails in Punjab

PTI local leaders and workers showered flower petals as Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from jail

04 March,2023 03:15 am

ATTOCK (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, secretary general Asad Umar and other leaders and workers have been released from different jails in Punjab on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from Attock District Jail on late Friday night. PTI local leaders and workers showered flower petals as he was released from jail. His son Zain Qureshi, daughter Meharbano Qureshi, Major Tahir Sadiq, Syed Yawar Bukhari, Qazi Ahmad Akbar and other were also present outside the jail.

Qureshi was the first to court arrest during the Jail Bahro Tehreek launched by the party on Feb 22 along with other PTI stalwarts including Asad Umar, Omar Cheema and others from Lahore.

Asad Umar released from Rajanpur Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary general Asad Umar was released from Rajanpur Jail late on Friday where he was held under detention for the last ten days.

A large number of party workers from Rajanpur, Rojhan, Jampur, Dera Ghazi Khan were present to welcome him. They raised slogans in favour of PTI chairman Imran Khan. PTI leader Aun Abbas Bappi was also present outside the district jail.

Sarfraz Cheema released from District Jail Bhakkar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema was released from District Jail Bhakkar.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema was arrested from Lahore on the first day to PTI Jail Bahro Tehreek launched on February 22 and was shifted to District Jail Bhakkar. PTI local leaders and workers showered flower petals as he was released from jail

Zulfi Bukhari, Chauhan released from Shahpur jail

PTI leaders Fayyaz Chauhan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Awan and several others were also released from Shahpur jail. A large number of party supporters gathered outside jail to welcome them and showered rose petals.

Speaking after being released, Zulfi Bukhari said the PTI's Jail Bahro Tehreek was a success. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will launch the election campaign today (Saturday) and they will be a part of it.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended detention order of the PTI leaders and workers and ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release them.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC passed the order on petition moved by PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary.

Justice Sheikh issued notice to the Punjab government and directed it to submit reply by March 7.

PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary filed the petition and submitted that over 320 leaders and workers of the party were kept under illegal detention. He said that they detained them under MPO 3 after the PTI Chief announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek”.

He prayed the court to set aside the detention of the PTI leaders and workers and order their release.

It may be mentioned here that PTI Chief Imran Khan announced Jail Bharo Tehreek and the PTI leaders and workers voluntarily presented themselves for detention for this move. However, the police took the leaders and workers to different jails of the province.

Following the move, several petitions were filed in the LHC by different people including Zain Qureshi, the son of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi against detention of his father and other PTI leaders.

Around two days ago, the PTI Chief ended the Jail Bharo Tehreek, saying that he would start election campaign from Saturday.

