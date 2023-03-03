Punjab election date expected to be announced today

President Alvi could dispatch the letter to ECP today

03 March,2023 12:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is expected to meet on Friday to announce the date for elections in Punjab following the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) order directing the ECP to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The commission is expected to suggest last week of April as the date for elections. Sources said the ECP could float the last week of April as the date for the election, around a week after Eidul Fitr which is likely to fall on April 22.

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter proposing the date for elections could also be dispatched today and the schedule would be announced after the president’s nod.

The ECP had joined heads after the apex court’s ruling over the date for elections on Thursday and it will be its third consecutive meeting on Friday.

Earlier, the SCP had ordered the authorities concerned to hold the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Jan 14 while the KP Assembly was dissolved on Jan 18.

Key Points of the Ruling

Elections must be held within 90 days of dissolution of assemblies

Two judges raised objections to the very admissibility of the case

President can announce date for elections when assembly is not dissolved by governor

ECP, president have been directed to hold consultation for fresh date for polls in Punjab

President’s notification of KP elections declared null and void

KP governor ordered to announce date for elections as he had dissolved the assembly

