Imran Khan to kick off election campaign today: Hammad Azhar

Hammad Azhar said that arrangements are near completion for PTI chief address to the workers.

04 March,2023 05:22 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will start PTI’s election campaign for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies polls today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

This was stated by PTI leader Hammad Azhar in a statement on Friday. He said that Imran Khan will kick start PTI election campaign with his address to the workers at 6:00pm today (Saturday).

Hammad Azhar said that arrangements are near completion for PTI chief address to the workers. He said that a big screen will be installed in the Zaman Park ground for the purpose. He said that separate sitting arrangements will be made for families and women workers. He has also invited the PTI activists to reach Zaman Park to participate in the election campaign.

Earlier on March 1 (Wednesday), PTI chairman Imran Khan had announced to kick off election campaign from Saturday following the Supreme Court verdict of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to be held within 90 days.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier said that he would address the public gathering during the election campaign, saying that he would announce the PTI’s next plan of action on Saturday.

