Nawaz Sharif finds Jail Bharo Tehreek 'unimportant'

25 February,2023 09:25 am

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jail Bharo Tehreek (JBT) was not important.

He said this at a meeting with ex-Azad Kashmir president Raja Farooq Haider Khan. Mr Sharif said if there were something [worthy of comment] in the movement, he would have liked to say something. On the other hand, Mr Sharif also expressed reservations about the incumbent Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government. “We’ll consult other political parties to deliberate how a no-confidence motion against the AJK government could benefit the masses”, he added.

The Jail Bharo Tehreek (JBT) incepted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on February 22 in Lahore had moved to Rawalpindi a day ago (Friday) after shows in Lahore and Peshawar.

Sources said that almost 80 PTI leaders and activists including Fayazul Hassan Chohan and Zulfi Bukhari courted arrests at the Committee chowk and outside the RA Bazar police station in Rawalpindi. “The police had decided against arresting those surrendering voluntarily", sources added. The police did not transfer the prisoners to Adiala jail as it was stuffed with prisoners exceeding its capacity.

Earlier, the fervently promoted "Jail Bharo" movement by the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to register a significant impact on the incumbent government, owing to the lackadaisical attitude of PTI workers, resulting in no voluntary surrenders.

