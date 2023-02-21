Sanaullah assails PTI's 'Jail Bharo Movement'

Pakistan Pakistan Sanaullah assails PTI's 'Jail Bharo Movement'

Sanaullah stresses need for exposing anti-state elements

21 February,2023 06:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming the objective behind launching the "Jail Bharo Movement" was to create political instability.

Mr Sanaullah presided over the meeting to discuss the country's law and order situation, flanked by the interior secretary, IGs of Punjab, Sindh, KP, and Islamabad. The home secretaries, Islamabad commissioner also attended the meeting.

It was decided to ensure the law and order situation in the country. In this regard, those who violate the constitution will be dealt with iron hands.

The meeting also emphasised the need to maintain the record of those who engaged in activities against the state.

During the meeting, Mr Sanaullah asked the stakeholders to ensure that evidence was collected against those who violate the constitution, adding that there was a dire need to expose the anti-state elements.

Earlier, Mr Sanaullah on Monday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to conduct transparent elections in all parts of the country.

Mr Sanaullah said that the Chief Election Commissioner should take this responsibility to hold free and fair elections of the National Assembly (NA), and provincial assemblies.

Care-taker set up, he said would make the arrangements for national and provincial assembly elections, he added. As per the current economic situation, he said ECP should conduct both the elections in October to save time and money.

He said that delaying tactics had been used by the Chairman of PTI to get relief in law suits regarding Toshakhana and money laundering.

