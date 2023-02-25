Six PTI leaders transferred from Adiala to Shahpur jail

Pakistan Pakistan Six PTI leaders transferred from Adiala to Shahpur jail

41 others were transferred to Hafizabad jail

25 February,2023 11:25 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday shifted six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders detained in the Adiala jail to another prison after they courted arrests in the PTI’s 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (JBT) in Rawalpindi.

Sources said Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Latafat Abbasi and Chaudhry Sajid were transferred to the Shahpur jail. Other than that, police moved 41 PTI activists from Adiala jail to the Hafizabad jail. The move came as the Adiala jail was stuffed above its capacity.

Earlier, more than 100 PTI leaders and activists had surrendered themselves voluntarily in response to PTI chief Imran Khan’s call for the countrywide JBT.