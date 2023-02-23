PTI's Qureshi detained for 30 days in Attock jail

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's Qureshi detained for 30 days in Attock jail

PTI’s Qureshi detained for 30 days in Attock jail

23 February,2023 11:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for 30 days in Attock jail.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the first to have courted arrest as part of party's “Jail Bharo” movement. Later, other leaders including Zubair Niazi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati sat in the prison van by themselves. Omar Sarfraz Cheema and others also surrendered themselves while Hammad Azhar sat atop a vehicle ostensibly to get a media glare.

Also read: 'Jail Bharo' drive hits snags in KP



On the recommendation of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner, the Punjab Home Department has issued a detention notification for Qureshi in Attock Jail for one month under 3 MPO.