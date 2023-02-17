Interim govts will become unconstitutional if polls not held in 90 days: Imran Khan

17 February,2023 06:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the interim governments would become unconstitutional if they fail to hold elections in 90 days.

Addressing workers through video link on Friday, after 90 days, the caretaker governments will be subject to the constitution violation clause.

The former prime minister said that he said that the wars, earthquakes doesn’t destroy a country but injustice does.

