MQM-P boycotts National Assembly by-polls

19 February,2023 08:20 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday decided against participating in the National Assembly (NA) by-polls set to be held on 33 NA seats vacated after the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs.

The decision was taken on account of the ongoing economic situation of the country at a party meeting chaired by Nasreen Jalil.