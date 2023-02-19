MQM-P boycotts National Assembly by-polls
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday decided against participating in the National Assembly (NA) by-polls set to be held on 33 NA seats vacated after the NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs.
The decision was taken on account of the ongoing economic situation of the country at a party meeting chaired by Nasreen Jalil.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the MQM-P to not participate in the by-polls. The contestants of the PML-N and the PPP have already withdrawn their nomination papers for the polls. On the other hand, PTI chief Imran Khan had also announced not to contest the polls amid fears of disqualification in the Tyrian White case.