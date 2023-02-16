PDM rules out possibility of contesting NA by-elections

PM Shehbaz also orders withdrawal of PML-N's nomination papers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The allied parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday ruled out the possibility of contesting the National Assembly by-elections.

Sources privy to the development said the heads of the allied parties of the PDM had directed their lawmakers to withdraw their nomination papers. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also directed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers to withdraw the nomination papers.

As per the sources, the premier had taken this decision after consultations with the bigwigs of the allied parties, adding that further discussion on not contesting the NA by-elections was still underway.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said national and provincial elections should be held together.

In a statement, Mr Sanaullah said the PTI chief would start a blame game if he lost the elections, claiming that there was no caretaker setup in the center.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take a better decision, as elections should ensure stability instead of creating unrest in the country.