Imran Khan withdraws nomination papers for Rajanpur's NA-193 by-poll

02 February,2023 05:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday withdrew his nomination papers for the by-poll in NA-193, Rajanpur.

The PTI chief had earlier decided to contest the Rajanpur by-poll.

Sources said the PTI leaders had advised the former prime minister to contest the election on the vacant seat. After the death of PTI’s Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, the seat fell vacant. In 2018, Mr Leghari left the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and joined the PTI.

The PTI had picked the PTI chief for contesting the by-polls on 33 seats of the NA after they were left vacant as NA Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf accepted resignations tendered by the PTI MNAs. The Election Commission of Pakistan consequently announced elections on 33 seats.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced the decision of the PTI chief, however, a day later, the party held consultative meetings on the by-polls which culminated in the decision to withdraw the papers of Imran Khan.

