PTI huddle considers Punjab, KP by-polls prospects

30 January,2023 06:25 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Monday presided over a consultative meeting to discuss the current political situation of the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib and other ministers besides former MNAs attended the meeting. Pakistan’s political situation and future plans including delay in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab by-elections were discussed. The arrest of senior PTI lawmaker Fawad Chaudhry was also discussed.