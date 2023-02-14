Punjab governor excuses himself from announcing election date
Pakistan
LHC's order is interpretable, says Governor
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab governor Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday excused himself from announcing the date for the election in the province.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated in a notification that the governor contended that he was not liable to float the date. “Mr Rehman said he could not take an extra-constitutional decision as the Lahore High Court's (LHC) order to hold the election within 90 days of the assembly dissolution was "interpretable" and legal pathway would be followed", the notification read.
Earlier, a delegation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had called on Mr Rehman to deliberate election prospects in the province. On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also met the governor to discuss the election in the province.
It is pertinent to mention here that former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had advised Mr Rehman to dissolve the assembly in a bid to mount pressure on the incumbent government to hold general elections in the country. The assembly stood dissolved as the governor had refused to ink the summary.