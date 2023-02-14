Punjab governor excuses himself from announcing election date

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab governor excuses himself from announcing election date

LHC's order is interpretable, says Governor

14 February,2023 08:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab governor Baligh ur Rehman on Tuesday excused himself from announcing the date for the election in the province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated in a notification that the governor contended that he was not liable to float the date. “Mr Rehman said he could not take an extra-constitutional decision as the Lahore High Court's (LHC) order to hold the election within 90 days of the assembly dissolution was "interpretable" and legal pathway would be followed", the notification read.

Read Also: Interim CM Naqvi says elections will take place after ECP's readiness

Earlier, a delegation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had called on Mr Rehman to deliberate election prospects in the province. On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar and Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also met the governor to discuss the election in the province.

Know More: Instances when elections could not be held within 90 days in country