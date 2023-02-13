Punjab governor summons meeting to talk election prospects

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab governor summons meeting to talk election prospects

Punjab governor summons meeting to talk election prospects

13 February,2023 05:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab governor Baligh ur Rehman on Monday summoned a consultative meeting to discuss election prospects in the province.

The meeting has been summoned in the wake of the orders issued by the Lahore High Court to hold the election within 90 days of the assembly dissolution. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Ahmad Zaman, and Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar will attend the meeting. On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will also meet the governor to deliberate election in the province.

Read Also: Interim CM Naqvi says elections will take place after ECP's readiness