ECP to meet governor to discuss election date

13 February,2023 05:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The delegation of the Election Commission of Pakistan will meet Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman regarding the consultation on the elections of the Punjab Assembly.

Chief Election Commissioner presided over an important session in which members and secretary of the electoral body participated. The meeting would be held on February 14 (Tuesday) and a letter had been sent in this regard.

ECP’s Secretary will meet with the governor and he would be flanked by special secretary and other members.

