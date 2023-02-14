ECP, Punjab governor delaying election date intentionally, says Imran

14 February,2023 05:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the date of the election was being derailed in an intentional way while mentioning the Election Commission of Pakistan and Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman were violating the constitution due to their inaction on the issue of polls.

He expressed these views while presiding over a session to discuss the election following the indecision between the ECP and Punjab governor over the date of the polls.

Asad Umer, Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Hamad Azhar and Aun Abbasi participated in the meeting and they discussed the next strategy of the PTI.

Legal matters came under discussion while the option of the constitutional role of President Arif Alvi was also paid attention to with the PTI chief described his meeting with the president.

