Pakistan Pakistan Finance ministry releases notification of upgradation of government servants

14 February,2023 05:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The finance ministry released a notification on Tuesday regarding the promotion of federal government servants in which lower division clerk (LDC) and upper division clerk (UDC) were given upgradation.

After this announcement, a 9th-scale LDC would get the 11th scale, and a 11th-scale UDC would be allotted the 13th scale.

The government servant of grade 16 would be given an allowance equal to the pay of one month. Meanwhile, government servants from grades 1 to 5 will be given promotions.

