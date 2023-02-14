KP election date: PHC seeks written replies from Governor, ECP

Pakistan Pakistan KP election date: PHC seeks written replies from Governor, ECP

KP election date: PHC seeks written replies from Governor, ECP

14 February,2023 04:23 pm

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday sought written replies from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali about the date for polls in the province.

The petition filed by the PTI for seeking a date for the polls in the KP Assembly was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah. PTI leaders Azam Swati, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Shah Farman also appeared before the court.

The party had submitted a petition to the court stating that the elections must be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

During the hearing, the court asked why the governor has not yet given a date for the elections.

At this, the KP's advocate general said that the governor still has time to give a date for elections as per the Constitution, adding that the chief secretary has submitted a reply today.

To this, Justice Ali ordered Governor Ali to submit a written reply by Thursday in response to the letter sent to him by the electoral body seeking a date for the polls.

The PHC then asked what will be the future course of action if the ECP does not get the date today. The PTI's lawyer said that the governor is not giving the date and is only making excuses.

After issuing the notices, the higher court adjourned the hearing on Thursday.