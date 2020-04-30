FM Qureshi leaves for China on three-day visit

FM Qureshi has left for China on Tuesday to participate in the third meeting of Foreign Ministers

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China on Tuesday to participate in the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

Besides attending the neighboring countries’ Ministerial meeting, the Foreign Minister will interact with counterparts from participating countries during his three-day visit.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold meetings with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and also with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the neighboring countries format in September last year with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of neighboring countries on 8 September 2021.