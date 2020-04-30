FM Qureshi to leave for China today

FM will hold important meetings with Chinese officials and other foreign ministers in Beijing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for an important visit to China today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will hold important meetings with the Chinese officials and other foreign ministers in Beijing during his visit.

Sources said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also visit Russia after China and his important meetings are also scheduled there.

Qureshi’s visit is believed to be crucial in light of the current political crisis in the country and Russia’s war with Ukraine, while Sino-Pak officials will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation.

