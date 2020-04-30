PML-Q will be baffled when they face public: Shahid Khaqan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that PM had nothing to show that is the reason he waived a piece of paper

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had nothing to show that is the reason he waived a piece of paper in the air.

During his media talk, the former prime minister said that Imran Khan is ‘not blackmailed’ by anyone whereas he takes U-turn on every decision he makes.

While commenting on the latest developments, he said that PM Imran was talking about giving a surprise to the opposition but ended up surprising the former Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further warned the Pakistan Muslim League –Quaid (PML-Q) leadership that they will be shocked when they will have to face the public while lifting the PTI Government burden on its shoulders.