Joint opposition delegation meets MQM-P leaders

The meeting was held at the Parliament Lodges on late Monday night.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation comprising leaders of joint opposition held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders to win their support ahead of voting for no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the Parliament Lodges on late Monday night. Khawaja Safdar, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ahsan Iqbal from PML-N, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and others held consultations with MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haq.

Sources further informed that the situation arising out of the no-confidence motion filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan was discussed during thed meeting. The joint opposition assured MQM-P leaders of immediate fulfilment of their demands.

Speking after the meeting, the MQM-P leaders said that they will take their final decision after consultations with Rabita Committee members regarding the no-confidence motion.

