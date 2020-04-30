Pakistan reports 269 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported one more death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,524,355. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,347 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 269 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,553 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,095 in Sindh, 6,315 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.



Furthermore 574,989 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,926 in Punjab, 218,968 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,048 in Islamabad, 43,254 in Azad Kashmir, 35,471 in Balochistan and 11,699 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,415,453 coronavirus tests and 27,046 in the last 24 hours. 1,485,473 patients have recovered in the country whereas 432 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.99 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.