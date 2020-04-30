Imran Khan called on the international community to have a pragmatic approach with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday hoped that the international community would recognize the gravity of the situation and take urgent measures including release of frozen assets to help alleviate the sufferings of Afghan people.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Special Representatives of Troika Plus on Afghanistan highlighted the crucial role of Troika Plus in this context.

He underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for security and prosperity of the entire region and underscored the importance of inclusivity, respect of human rights, and resolute counter-terrorism actions.

Imran Khan called on the international community to have a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan to address mutual concerns and promote common interests of Troika Plus countries.

He emphasized the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance as well as economic support to Afghanistan to avert the twin challenges of humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.

Underscoring the importance of the Troika Plus mechanism, the premier congratulated the special representatives/envoys on its successful meeting in Islamabad regarding the situation in Afghanistan and the way forward to overcome the impending challenges.

PM Imran said he had consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan. As such, Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement.