Both military operations were going on in Kulgam and Srinagar till filing of this report.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Srinagar districts, taking the toll to three since yesterday.

According to Kashmi Media Service, a youth was martyred by the troops today morning during an ongoing cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chawalgam area of Kulgam district, taking the number of youth killed in the area to two. Earlier, a youth was martyred during the initial stages of the violent military operation, which began in Chawalgam area on Thursday.

In Srinagar, the troops martyred a youth in a fake encounter during a separate cordon and search operation in Bemina area of the city.

In the meantime, Indian troops along with Central Reserve Police Force conducted surprise search and frisking operation in Saraibala and its adjoining areas of Srinagar city as part of a ploy to create an atmosphere of terror and fear in Srinagar district. “Pedestrians were frisked while shopkeepers were also asked to provide details about salesmen etc,” an Indian official said.