PML-Q ministers being ignored, reveals sources

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sources have revealed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) ministers are being ignored in important matters of Punjab.

According to sources, PML-Q got angry with Punjab government after being ignored in Punjab. The federation will likely to contact with Chaudhry brothers after resentment with the Punjab government. The federation has directed the important person to contact the PML-Q leadership,” it added.

A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The meeting discussed in detail the concerns faced by the party. Various suggestions regarding the attitude of the Punjab government were reviewed. It was also informed during the meeting that there were various complaints about the provincial government.

While expressing reservations in the meeting, the sources also quoted that the PML-Q is not invited to any decision-making meeting. “Even being as ally party, the PML-Q is also being ignored in administrative measures in Punjab. The PML-Q expressed strong reservations over ‘non consultation policy’ of the government.”

The sources also said that the PML-Q leadership expressed reservations only about Punjab during in the first day’s meeting, adding that a representative of the federation will soon contact the Chaudhry brothers.

Sources said that the PML-Q leadership will also review the situation in its meeting on Saturday. “The PML-Q has not yet spoken about the federal government. PML-Q leadership will review all political options in case of unresolved issues in Punjab.”

The sources revealed that the coalition leadership and PML-Q ministers have been neglected in the important matters of Punjab. Consultation on all government decisions has been restricted to PTI level only, it added.

The sources further said that the high level meeting of the party was adjourned till Saturday while the announcement of the decisions of the meeting will also be issued tomorrow.